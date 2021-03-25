The Circle applications: How to apply now for the next series

Here's how to apply to be on series 4 of TV show The Circle.

The factual entertainment series involves a number of contestants living together - but never actually meeting in person.

Instead, they interact solely via a social media platform called The Circle, competing for a prize given to the most popular contestant.

The contest sees the contestants rate one another and the least liked faces being 'blocked' and removed from The Circle.

In the live final of 2018's first series, catfishing Alex Hobern, who took on the persona of Kate throughout the run, won a total prize of £75,000.

In the second series an even bigger prize of up to £100,000 was won, split between Paddy Smyth and Tim Wilson.

Series 3 is currently on air while casting is now open a potential fourth series.

Apply for The Circle

You can put yourself forward for a potential new series of The Circle.

To apply for future series of The Circle UK, you must be aged 18 or over and be resident or have the right to reside in the UK.

You can find the application online now at https://www.thecirclecasting.com/.

Series 4 of The Circle is currently set to film between August and October this year.

For now, the third series continues on Channel 4 Sunday-Fridays at 10PM.

You can watch past episodes, including the first full two series, online via the All4 Player.

Alongside the UK version, The Circle US is available to watch on Netflix with season two dropping in April.