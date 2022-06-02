Britain's Got Talent auditions 2023: Here's how to apply for next year's series

Britain's Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent 2023 is coming and auditions for the show next year are now open.

While the current series is still on the air, you can already apply for 2023's sixteenth series.

Once again, the nation’s favourite talent show will be scouring the length and breadth of the country to find talented acts for next year's competition.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2023 to impress the panel and make the live shows.

As always, Britain's Got Talent auditions are open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Apply for Britain's Got Talent 2023

Aspiring acts can apply online now via https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent.

You can apply to perform in person or by uploading a video of your act.

You can also apply on WhatsApp by sending a video message, link to a Youtube clip or an existing video.

Successful applicants could then be headed for the judges’ auditions 2023.

Currently the deadline for online applications is by the closing date on 31st January 2023 at 23:59 GMT.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are all expected to return as judges with Ant and Dec hosting the series.

For now, Britain's Got Talent's current series continues on ITV.