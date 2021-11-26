How much the Gogglebox families are paid to watch telly

How much the families on Gogglebox get paid to watch TV has reportedly been revealed.

The families that take part in the hit Channel 4 show - which starts its brand new series tonight - are understood to each get the same 'allowance'.

According to The Sun newspaper, it works out at £1,500 a month which is split between family members as they see fit.

But that's not all - as the families are also treated to free takeaways when they sit down in front of their tellys.

To earn their fees, the Goggleboxers must commit to 12 hours of filming a week in two, six hour long shifts.

It's certainly not money to be sniffed at for sitting down to watch TV each week....

And of course the stars of the show can get a lot more for other appearances.

Many of the show's stars have got off their couch to appear on the telly themselves.

Scarlet Moffatt is rumoured to have got as much as £70,000 for taking part in I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

And that's before she cashed in on an exercise DVD and autobiography sales as well, plus her appearances on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Other Goggleboxers have gone on to appear in shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating.

The new series of Gogglebox for 2021 currently airs Friday nights on Channel 4 at 9PM.

Britain's sharpest armchair critics return for what will be its 13th series, to share more of their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

In tonight's episode, they tackle shows including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Tiger King 2, An Audience with Adele, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Close to Me, Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous, BBC/ITV News (Austria) and Newsnight (The PM).

The new series follows a special Celebrity Gogglebox series which featured Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Oti Mabuse and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo, Footballer turned TV pundit Chris Kamara and his sons Jack and Ben plus Emily Atack and mum Kate Robbins.

You can watch episodes of Gogglebox online via All4.