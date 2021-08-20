A new series of The Voice: Kids is coming to the UK next year in 2022 on ITV: Apply now.

The spin-off show to the main series will be back on TV for its sixth series soon.

But already applications for The Voice Kids 2022 are open for talented youngsters.

The Voice Kids kicks off with the Blind Auditions, just like the main series, with each coach needing to fill a team of 9 singers.

And just like their adult counterparts, the youngsters perform to a live band headed by music director David Tench as they try to persuade the coaches to hit their buttons.

After each performance, all the coaches’ chairs turn so they can give feedback and encouragement, even if they didn’t press their buttons.

The winner of The Voice Kids in 2020 got £30,000 towards their musical tuition, plus a family holiday to Orlando but the prize for the new series hasn't been confirmed yet.

To apply for The Voice Kids in the UK, you need to be between 7 and 14. More specifically, you need to be under 15 by 20 February 2022 and over six by 18 January 2022.

Oh, and you need to be a good singer and all that too.

The application closing date is currently set for October 29 2021.

To apply, CLICK HERE!

Meanwhile, for those aged 16 or over, there is 2022 series of the main show which you can apply for here.

Both The Voice UK and The Voice Kids air on ITV.