Channel 5 has announced a gripping new thriller, The Rumour, set to air in 2025.

Inspired by Lesley Kara’s Sunday Times bestselling novel, The Rumour promises to keep viewers hooked with its blend of suspense, secrets, and psychological drama.

Leading the cast is Rachel Shenton, known for her work in All Creatures Great and Small and For Her Sins. She plays Joanna, a young mother looking for a fresh start in the quiet town of Flinstead.

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small

Joining her are Joanne Whalley, Emily Atack, Samuel Anderson, Ellie Haddington, Lucy Speed, Liza Sadovy, and Carryl Thomas.

Other notable names include Tamzin Griffin, Alex Waldmann, and Okezie Morro, rounding out a stellar ensemble cast.

The Rumour centres on Joanna, who moves to Flinstead with her young son, Alfie, in search of a new beginning.

What starts as an attempt to fit into the local community takes a dark turn when Joanna encounters an online rumour about a child killer supposedly living in the town.

Using the gossip to win over local mothers, Joanna unwittingly fuels a spiral of suspicion, paranoia, and fear.

As the line between truth and hearsay blurs, Joanna faces unforeseen consequences that threaten her new life and her relationship with the community.

Rachel Shenton said: “I’m really excited to play Joanna. The Rumour is a story of a woman unravelling as she relentlessly pursues the truth. She’s very relatable and the cast are amazing. It’s lovely to work with so many women.”

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 commented: “The Rumour is a gripping drama about the dangerous power of secrets and gossip in a small town. With Lesley Kara’s captivating story and a stellar cast, this series promises edge-of-your-seat suspense and a fascinating exploration of the thin line between trust and fear.”

This five-part series is a collaboration between Cuba Pictures and Clapperboard, with international distribution handled by Fremantle. The series is directed by Richard Clark (Doctor Who, War of the Worlds) and written by Giula Sandler (White House Farm, The House Across the Street).

The Rumour is currently filming and will air on Channel 5 in 2025.