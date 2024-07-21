Pixie Lott joins cast of McDonald & Dodds for series 4

McDonald & Dodds is back, and fans can finally rejoice as series 4 hits the screens.

The highly anticipated return kicks off with an intriguing first episode titled The Rule of Three, featuring a host of well-known faces.

The new series starts with a gripping case: a woman is discovered dead in a rented flat. All clues to her identity have been meticulously removed, but DNA evidence reveals she was a missing person who disappeared on her way home from school over 35 years ago.

Will McDonald and Dodds be able to untangle the complex web of Bath’s elite social circles to uncover the truth?

Pixie Lott joins the cast

Guest starring in Episode 1 of Series 4 is singer Pixie Lott, who stars as Lola Baker in a rare acting role.

Pixie Lott as Lola Baker.

Pixie Lott is a household name in the music world, best known for her debut album, Turn It Up, which took the charts by storm in 2009. With hits like Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), Boys and Girls, and Cry Me Out, she quickly became a pop sensation.

Her acting journey began with a role in the 2010 Nickelodeon film Fred: The Movie, marking her debut on the big screen.

Pixie further showcased her acting chops in the UK production of Richard Greenberg’s play Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In 2014, she made a notable appearance as Megan Webb in an episode of Inspector George Gently, diving into the world of crime drama.

In addition to her acting and singing career, Pixie has been a coach on The Voice Kids UK from 2017 to 2023.

Also joining the cast

Toby Stephens, known for his roles in Die Another Day and Black Sails, portrays Mark Holgate.

Lydia Leonard, who starred in Gentleman Jack and The Crown, takes on the role of Lucy Holgate.

Daniel Lapaine, famed for Muriel’s Wedding and Catastrophe, appears as Brad Coleman.

Dipo Ola, recognised for his work in Landscapers and We Hunt Together, plays Cal Baker.

Veteran actor John Gordon Sinclair, celebrated for Gregory’s Girl and BBC drama Traces, guest stars as Nevis McLintock.

Ace Bhatti, known for Line of Duty and EastEnders, features as George Sharma.

The returning cast of McDonald & Dodds

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins both reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

The series also sees the return of Outnumbered star Claire Skinner as Chief Superintendent Mary Ormond. Former EastEnders actor Charlie Chambers is back as DC Samuel Goldie.

The first episode of McDonald & Dodds series four airs on Sunday, 21 July at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.