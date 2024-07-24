Advertisements

Badly behaved boyfriends, cheaters, and DM-sliders beware!

Presenter and podcaster Olivia Attwood is coming for you in a brand new, explosive reality show on ITV this autumn.

Eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends will be flown to a Greek island. They think they’re filming a series about manhood and bromance in a holiday paradise.

But then Olivia shows up.

She’ll announce their wild partying days are on hold and reveal the true purpose of the show – to whip them into better boyfriend shape.

All at the behest of their long-suffering girlfriends, whose dramatic arrivals will cause absolute mayhem.

Olivia has her work cut out for her.

From serial cheaters and lazy lovers to commitment-phobes and man-children, it’s time to shape up or ship out.

Over 11 episodes, these boys will face challenges designed to rectify their ways and battle to become the most improved boyfriend.

Expect tough love, lots of humour, and plenty of mischief.

Alongside unexpected revelations and explosive scenes, can these couples get back on track with Olivia’s help?

And how will the girlfriends react when the spotlight is turned on them?

There will be eliminations as the least improved boyfriends are voted out, with one boy crowned the most improved boyfriend, left facing a huge dilemma.

Olivia said: “I’m so excited and honoured to announce that I am hosting my own dating show. This series has been two years in the making and keeping it under wraps has been so difficult!

“Filming with the couples in Greece exceeded all my expectations – they are just incredible and viewers are in for an absolute treat.”

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends (working title) will air this autumn on ITV2 and ITVX.