Get ready to take a nostalgic journey back to the 90s when boy bands ruled the airwaves, and Boyzone was at the forefront of it all.

Advertisements

Sky Documentaries, along with the streaming service NOW, is bringing us a brand-new three-part series provisionally titled Boyzone, diving deep into the story of one of the world’s biggest boy bands.

It’s 1993, and the UK and Ireland are buzzing with boy band mania.

Across Dublin, the search is on for the next big thing.

But in a time before talent shows dominated our screens, it wasn’t easy to find the next big stars.

Out of hundreds of hopefuls, five working-class lads from Dublin struck gold, becoming global sensations almost overnight.

This series tells their story from the very beginning.

For the first time in 30 years, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Michael Graham open up like never before.

In exclusive interviews, they share their personal experiences of being part of a band that sold over 25 million records worldwide.

But it wasn’t all glamour and success.

The documentary delves into the harsh realities of global fame, revealing the strained relationships and tragic events that have left a lasting impact on their lives.

The series also includes contributions from some key figures in the Boyzone story, including the late Stephen Gately’s sister Michelle, his former partner Eloy De Jong, and their once-estranged manager Louis Walsh.

With never-before-seen footage from the band’s early years, the series paints a raw and honest picture of their journey.

The highs of global stardom, the intense tabloid scrutiny in 90s Britain, Stephen Gately’s forced coming out, and the devastating tragedy of his death in 2009 are all laid bare.

Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky, said: “Boyzone’s music has touched millions over the last thirty years, and Sky is thrilled to be bringing this exclusive new series to our customers in the UK and Ireland.”

Boyzone (w/t) will be available soon on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.