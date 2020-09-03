Emily In Paris UK release date, cast and first trailer from new Netflix series

Emily In Paris is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The new TV series comes from Darren Star who is best known for creating Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City and Younger.

It follows twenty-something Emily - played by Lily Collins - who moves from Chicago to Paris after unexpectedly landing her dream job.

Emily In Paris UK Netflix release date

Emily In Paris will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, October 2. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For the time being, you can watch a first trailer below...

Emily In Paris 2020 cast and spoilers

The cast features Lily Collins in the title role of Emily Cooper.

She's joined by Ashley Park as Mindy Chen with further casting including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

They're joined by Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

As for what we can expect from the show, here's the official synopsis: "Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

Darren Star said: “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix.

"With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

Picture: Netflix