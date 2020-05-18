The Big Flower Fight contestants: Meet the cast of new Netflix series

The Big Flower Fight has arrived on Netflix - meet the contestants on the cast here.

Hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, the show is available on Netflix from 18 May.

The Big Flower Fight features ten pairs of passionate amateur gardeners who are challenged to create spectacular, large-scale flower installations for a chance to design their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

They will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, alongside a series of guest judges until one couple comes out on top.

Meet the cast of The Big Flower Fight 2020 below, including where to follow them online...

The Big Flower Fight contestants

Yan Skates and Henck Röling

Yan and Henck

From: Denmark and the Netherlands

Instagram usernames: @yanskates @henckroling

Yan was a fine artist before teaching himself about flowers in his 20s. He has been the director of florist Bespoke Flowers for 20 years, and has won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show. Henck is a freelance florist and found his love for flowers at a young age before going on to create the bouquets for family weddings. He is now a Master-Florist.

Ralph and Jim Kernott

Ralph and Jim

From: Eastbourne

Instagram usernames: @the.creator.jim

Ralph is a groundsman at a private school in Eastbourne and has a City & Guilds qualification in horticulture at Level 3. His son Jim is currently at the university of Brighton studying 3D design and craft and has a part time job at a leisure centre. They enjoy working on projects together and last year drove their 1940s army truck to Normandy for the D-Day commemorations after A five year restoration.

Jordan Mark and Sarah

Sarah and Jordan

From: Maryland

Instagram usernames: @intrigue_designs @thejordiejourney

Sarah owns her own wedding florist business, Intrigue Designs. She started in the industry as a wedding planner and has been working exclusively as a florist for the last 10 years. Jordan has been working with Sarah for 3 years and has become her ‘right-hand woman’. Together they travel the US teaching workshops and classes to inspire floral entrepreneurs.

Helen Lockwood and Andi

Andi and Helen

From: Somerset

Instagram usernames: @yeovalleyorganicgarden @helentheplanthunter

Andi is currently a head gardener for Yeo Valley and has been a horticultural lecturer for many years, She has won silver medals at BBC Gardeners World and Chelsea Flower Show. Helen, has worked as a gardener, botanist, and has managed numerous nurseries. She is currently a YouTube presenter for Candide Gardening and is an artist in her spare time. They enjoy traveling, visiting gardens and attending music festivals.

Andrew Whittle and Ryan Lanji

Andrew and Ryan

From: London

Instagram usernames: @andrew.j.n.whittle @mslanji

Originally from Vancouver, Fashion & Culture curator Ryan moved to London in 2010. He has collaborated with the V&A Museum and Tate Gallery among others. Andrew, a photographic artist from Lancashire, creates work influenced by the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature. They met at a house party a year ago and were a couple at the time of filming, but are now close friends. They both enjoy exploring the city and going to exhibitions together.

Monet Martin and Stephanie Lovell

Monet Martin and Stephanie Lovell

From: Surrey and Hampshire

Instagram usernames: @monetsfloristry @stephlovellflowers

Monet completed her Level 4 in floristry at college. She received a silver medal at the Surrey County Show 2017 and the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2018. Stephanie has completed the same course as Monet and won first prize at the South of England Agricultural Show in 2018. They met four years ago and now have their own businesses, ‘ Monet’s Floristry’ and ‘Steph Lovell Flowers’. They are the youngest contestants in the competition.

Nick Cutsumpas and Taylor Morgan

Nick and Taylor

From: New York City

Instagram usernames: @farmernicknyc @theplantydropper

Taylor majored in Visual Arts at Columbia University and now runs her own interior plant styling business, while promoting botanical interiors on Instagram. Nick was a college baseball player and after graduating, taught himself to become a plant coach and apartment farmer. The friends met online through Instagram three years ago and are passionate about sustainability and urban horticulture.

Raymond and Chanelle

Raymond and Chanelle

From: London

Instagram usernames: @sunflowersflorist @chanchantalks

Chanelle is a fashion designer and owns her own label, INOIR. She has produced clothing for Cardi B, and has styled a music video for Idris Elba. Raymond has owned Sunflowers Florist in south east London for 13 years. They met in Raymond’s shop and share a love of flowers but also music: Chanelle used to sing in garage band Purple Haze Cru, and Raymond is a member of his local church choir

Declan J Cooney and Eoghan Riordan Fernandez

Declan and Eoghan

From: Dublin

Instagram usernames: @declanjcooney @sequoiadesignandbuild

Declan and Eoghan both have degrees in landscape architecture and met at the University College Dublin eight years ago. Eoghan trained in landscape management at UNESCO world heritage site, ‘La Alhambra’, in Granada Spain while Declan also has a diploma in project management. The pair now work together covering residential and commercial landscape design and contracting.

Rachel and Delilah

Rachel and Delilah

From: Brooklyn

Instagram usernames: @rach.dutch @stolen_magnolias

Originally from Minnesota, former contemporary dancer Rachel is an artist who loves to paint flowers and nature. Delilah has a degree in business from the University of Central Florida and worked as a freelance floral designer before joining the team at renowned Brooklyn florist and plant shop, Rosehip Social. The friends met at work two years ago and both love to keep fit.

The Big Flower Fight streams on Netflix from Monday, May 18.

