Here’s how to apply to nominate someone for a surprise on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show or get tickets to be in the audience.

Michael McIntyre will be back with another brand new series of his hit Saturday night entertainment favourite Big Show.

Filmed in the heart of London’s West End, Michael is on the look out for Unexpected Stars and audience members to surprise.

Nominate someone for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The team are on the hunt for performers, both young and old, who will get the opportunity to perform live in front of 2,000 people on stage at the Palladium.

Plus, Michael is on the lookout for people to surprise friends, family or workmates for the surprise of a lifetime.

You can secretly nominate someone via the BBC website here.

The nominator has to be over 18 years of age and have the permission of the nominee’s parent or guardian to complete the application.

The closing date for applications is 1 November 2024.

How to get free audience tickets

Just fancy being in the audience for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show? You can apply for FREE audience tickets.

The minimum age limit is 14 and Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Ahead of recording dates for new episodes being released, you can sign up for the waiting list for free tickets now via the Applause Store here.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show airs on Saturday nights on BBC One with the show’s current seventh series on air now.

Michael McIntyre said: “There isn’t a day that goes by without someone telling me how much they love this show, although strangely nobody seems to know what it’s called. It’s either; ’The one where you take people’s phones’, ’The one where you wake people up in the night’, ’The one where the wall falls down’ or ’The Big Night in’.”