Get ready for a gripping new drama, as Sky has just unveiled the first look at its six-part limited series The Death of Bunny Munro.

The series stars Matt Smith, known for his Emmy and BAFTA-nominated performances, as the chaotic and deeply flawed Bunny Munro. Joining him is newcomer Rafael Mathé as Bunny Junior, his nine-year-old son.

Written by BAFTA-winning Pete Jackson and directed by Isabella Eklöf, the series is based on the cult novel by Nick Cave, who also serves as an executive producer. It’s brought to life by Clerkenwell Films, the team behind Baby Reindeer, and Sky Studios.

The story centres on Bunny Munro, a door-to-door beauty product salesman whose life spirals after the suicide of his wife, Libby. Struggling with grief and battling his own sex addiction, Bunny embarks on a road trip across Southern England with his son in tow.

For Bunny, the journey becomes an out-of-control escapade of dodgy sales pitches and ill-fated romantic pursuits. For Bunny Junior, it’s a poignant struggle with grief, filled with conversations with his mother’s ghost and growing realisations about his father’s troubled character.

As Bunny’s old-school views on masculinity crumble, he faces the ultimate reckoning: saving his son from inheriting the same destructive patterns.

The series is set to air on Sky Atlantic and stream on NOW in 2025.