First look at The Masked Singer UK’s wackiest costumes yet

The Masked Singer UK is back, and a first look at the new mystery characters has been revealed.

The BAFTA-winning series will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2025 for its highly anticipated sixth season.

A new trailer for the upcoming series reveals costumes including a crab, pufferfish, a bowl of spaghetti and a pair of chattering fake teeth.

Alongside the brand new line up of mystery contestants, The Masked Singer UK is bringing a shake-up to the judging panel as Maya Jama joins the celebrity sleuthing squad.

Maya, fresh off another successful run hosting Love Island, is ready to take on the quirky guessing game alongside returning judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

Joel Dommett will once again host the spectacle, guiding audiences through the outrageous costumes, jaw-dropping performances, and wild guesses that have made the show a national obsession since its debut in 2020.

With over 37 million viewers tuning in since its launch, The Masked Singer UK has become a staple of British entertainment. This season promises another line-up of dazzling costumes and mysterious performances as celebrities take to the stage, hiding their true identities while delivering powerful renditions of popular songs.

Fans can expect another star-studded roster of participants.

Previous seasons have seen the likes of Joss Stone, Sir Lenny Henry, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and even football legend Michael Owen taking to the stage.

With costumes ranging from the utterly adorable to the downright bizarre, the guessing game remains as thrilling as ever.

