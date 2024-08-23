Love Triangle renewed for second series on E4

E4 has renewed its latest dating show, Love Triangle, for a second series.

Advertisements

After shaking up the dating scene earlier this year, the show is returning for a second series that promises to be even more explosive.

Produced by Workerbee, part of Banijay UK, the 10-part series will once again throw out the dating rule book, focusing on a modern dilemma at its core.

Six singles, known as pickers, ditch the endless scrolling of dating apps to choose between two handpicked partners.

But here’s the twist: they make their choice based solely on text messages.

Once they’ve chosen, they’ll meet and then take the extraordinary step of moving in together.

However, the path to love won’t be easy.

The rejected suitor comes back into the picture, turning the situation into a real love triangle.

All three will have to navigate living together and even triple date, with hearts and emotions on the line.

In the end, each picker faces a tough decision—who will they choose to stay with, and who will they let go?

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor at E4, said: “After the impressive streaming numbers from the first series, I’m thrilled to bring Love Triangle back.

“This unique three-way dating experiment is sure to deliver the romance, drama, and dilemmas our viewers love.”

Love Triangle is set to return to E4 and Channel 4 Streaming in 2025.

Casting is now open, so if you’re single and ready to take on this wild ride, you can apply here: https://shortaudition.com/LoveTriangle.