On tonight’s Love Island, new arrival Uma sparks tension as Joey questions his bond with Samantha and Ciaran feels torn between Harriett and Nicole.

Uma, the new girl at the Villa, heads straight to the Hideaway with Ayo. They exchange compliments and get to know each other. After their date, Uma asks Ayo to bring Joey to her. Uma and Joey also share compliments before returning to the Villa.

While Uma is with Ayo, Joey tells Samantha that Uma whispered to him, causing tension. Joey feels conflicted about keeping his options open while being coupled with Samantha. He expresses his frustration and reluctance to commit fully at this stage, questioning his connection with Samantha.

Ciaran, coupled with Harriett, also has feelings for Nicole. He expresses his desire to kiss Nicole, but they refrain due to Harriett’s presence. The next day, Ciaran makes coffee for Nicole, sparking jealousy. Harriett and Nicole discuss their feelings for Ciaran, leading to Nicole feeling shocked and frustrated after learning about Ciaran and Harriett’s kiss. Nicole questions whether to continue pursuing Ciaran.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.