Freeze The Fear, the chilling BBC ice challenge show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack, was given the cold shoulder after just one series.

The show, which aired in 2022, didn’t quite hit the mark with viewers, leading to its early cancellation.

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof hosts Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby. Credit: BBC/Hungry Bear Media/Pete Dadds

Lee, who co-hosted the series, candidly admitted that the concept of celebrities braving freezing waters wasn’t as thrilling as the producers had hoped.

The comedian reflected on the show’s short-lived run, saying: “Celebs in cold water did not make as exciting television as they thought.”

The series featured stars like presenter Gabby Logan, musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE and Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell.

Despite the chilly reception, Lee confessed: “I liked it.

“I was booked to be the cynical comic, and Holly was already on board.”

Extreme athlete Wim Hof, known as ‘The Iceman’, guided the celebrities as they faced a series of challenges designed to push them to their physical and mental limits.

The group resided together in a tented village amid sub-zero temperatures, surrounded by the breathtaking, icy landscapes of Northern Italy. Each week, they confronted increasingly daring challenges as the series advanced.

A BBC spokesperson previously confirmed the show would not be returning.

They said: “There are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze the Fear on the BBC.”