Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It (Series 9, Episode 7)

The new series of Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It continues, this week in Stockport.

Advertisements

With budgets strained by soaring build prices, Kirstie calls on her decades of renovation experience to reunite warring couples across the UK and convince them to love their homes.

Meanwhile, fresh from his previous series victory, Phil wows us all with some spectacular abodes in an effort to persuade our families to list their current homes.

Kirstie and Phil visit Stockport to help Jacqueline and Renee, who have devoted the last 14 years to fostering over 30 children.

The couple are at loggerheads over their extended six-bed home. Renee is ready to list it. After a previous renovation downstairs didn’t solve their issues, she believes that starting again is the only option.

Jacqueline, however, is very much Team Love It and believes that the house can work, if only Kirstie can convince Renee!

Kirstie has a healthy £50k Love It budget to solve the poor flow and under-utilised space downstairs, and provide Renee and Jacqueline with a peaceful sanctuary upstairs.

Phil, with a budget of £550k, is on the lookout for a house large enough to meet the family’s needs, in the perfect area and with an all-important ensuite.

There’s tears and laughter aplenty, but when the dust has settled, who will be triumphant? Will Phil woo them with some spectacular homes, or will Kirstie conjure up another one of her brilliant builds?

Advertisements

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 14 February 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the seventh from the show’s ninth series.