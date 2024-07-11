Jonathan Ross drops major hint about Strictly Come Dancing

Advertisements

Jonathan Ross has dropped a major hint that he might be stepping onto the Strictly Come Dancing stage.

The Masked Singer judge has teased a new reality TV gig, sparking rumours about his potential involvement in the popular dance show.

Speaking on The Therapy Crouch podcast, Jonathan chatted with host Peter Crouch about his upcoming projects.

“I’m still doing the talk show,” he said.

“That’s coming back next year. I’m doing Masked Singer again this year.”

He then added, “I might be doing a reality type thing if I can get all the dates to work, which is quite a fun thing.”

Jonathan kept coy about what show we could soon see him in – but did rule one out.

Podcast co-host Abbey Clancy asked, “The jungle?”

Jonathan quickly responded, “No, not the jungle. I wouldn’t go in the jungle. I wouldn’t want to eat that stuff. And I wouldn’t… I’d just get bored.”

He added, “I tell you what I wouldn’t like on that, the height thing when they make you walk out of that thing in the beginning.”

“But I just don’t think it would be a fun thing to do.”

Reflecting on his choices, he said, “When you get older, you do have to factor in, you know, what do I actually want to do with my time?”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch this autumn on BBC One.

Other names on the rumoured line up include actress Helen Worth, comedian Chris McCausland and popstar Nicola Roberts.