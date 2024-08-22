Jimmy Carr takes on hosting duties for new Prime Video comedy show

Jimmy Carr is set to take on a new challenge as the host of a brand-new UK comedy show, Last One Laughing UK.

The six-part series will feature ten of the country’s funniest comedians battling it out to be the last one laughing—or rather, the last one not laughing.

The show, which will air exclusively on Prime Video in 2025, promises to be a must-watch, packed with unexpected twists, celebrity cameos, and, of course, Jimmy’s signature dark humour.

Filming begins this autumn.

In Last One Laughing UK, the rules are simple: laugh, and you’re out.

Over the course of the series, the comedians will use every trick in the book to try and break their rivals while keeping their own composure.

It’s a game of comedic endurance, where only the sharpest and most cunning will survive.

The show has already been a smash hit in over 20 countries, with local versions hosted by big names like Graham Norton in Ireland and Rebel Wilson in Australia.

Now, it’s the UK’s turn, and with Jimmy at the helm, we can expect a hilarious and unpredictable ride.

Speaking about the new show, Jimmy sai:, “I’m thrilled to be making Last One Laughing UK with Prime Video. It’s sure to deliver, and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours.”

Known for his quick wit and cutting remarks, Jimmy added: “Usually when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh—but not in this series. The last one laughing wins.”