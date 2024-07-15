James Corden has spilled the beans on the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey set to air this Christmas.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the beloved sitcom would return for its final curtain call.

Fans have been eagerly waiting since 2019 when Ruth’s character Nessa proposed to Smithy.

It seems the long wait is almost over, as James has promised, “We’re going to wrap up a lot of loose ends.”

While the script is top-secret, James has shared that the final version will be completed this month.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, James said, “It’s written right but now we’re doing rewrites. We have to remove some time and change bits around.”

He added that juggling this with other commitments has been challenging.

“Ruth’s in Sister Act in the West End, and I’m doing The Constituent at the Old Vic,” he explained.

“So we’ve been doing quite a bit of writing in dressing rooms. We’re both quite tired from the plays, but we’ll be back at it tomorrow. Back at it Friday. I hope by Friday it will be done and finished.”

This comes after BBC comedy head Jon Petrie revealed they haven’t seen the script yet.

“They are really keeping it under wraps,” Jon said. “They don’t want anyone outside their tight circle to see it until they’re 100% certain of it.”

Filming the final episode will be tricky, given the show’s massive following.

“Everyone will want to watch, and it will be obvious what’s being shot in all the locations,” Jon added.

Gavin & Stacey will air on BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.