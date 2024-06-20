ITVX nabs second series of hit Sam Neill drama The Twelve

ITV has announced that it will air the second series of the acclaimed drama The Twelve, exclusively on ITVX later this year.

The first series has been a smash hit, with over 26 million streams since its debut in February 2023, marking it as one of the platform’s biggest successes. FIFTH SEASON, the series’ global distributor, secured the deal.

The second series brings back Sam Neill as barrister Brett Colby, who takes on a new complex murder trial viewed through the eyes of twelve ordinary jurors. This time, the plot centres on the death of local landowner and respected matriarch Bernice Price, played by Kris McQuade, who is found at the bottom of her farm’s pump well.

The drama unfolds as two ex-lovers are accused of her murder, and a jury of twelve diverse individuals must determine if Bernice’s death was a crime of passion, a workplace accident, or sheer misfortune.

The new season boasts an impressive cast including Frances O’Connor, Tasma Walton, Kris McQuade, Amy Mathews, Erroll Shand, Fayssal Bazzi, Josh McKenzie, Anthony Brandon Wong, Stefanie Caccamo, Sharon Johal, Luke Pegler, Adriano Cappelletta, Nelson Baker, Greg McNeill, Suesha Rana, Brad Francis, and Isabelle Bäsén.

Sasha Breslau, ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, said: “We are thrilled to be premiering the second series of The Twelve exclusively on ITVX. As one of our most highly streamed dramas, we know there are millions of viewers who can’t wait for court to resume!”