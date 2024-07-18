Series two of hit drama Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel, is coming to the BBC in the UK.

The new eight -part series will air on BBC Two and be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, 1 August 2024.

Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Sam Reid (The Newsreader, Prime Suspect 1973, Lambs of God), Bailey Bass (Avatar: Way of Water), Eric Bogosian (Succession, Billions, Uncut Gems) and Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino).

It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

In the first episode of the new series, Claudia’s quest for other vampires and their heritage leads her and Louis to war-torn Romania, where locals fear what lurks in the forest, while Louis is still haunted by a betrayed Lestat.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Interview with the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex and disturbing treat.

“Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice’s eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically re-imagining her world for a new generation.”