Channel 4 cancels reality show Rise and Fall

Channel 4 has decided to discontinue its latest reality TV show, Rise and Fall, after just one series.

The programme, which was seen as a potential rival to BBC One’s The Traitors, will not return for a second series.

The 18-episode series, hosted by Greg James and produced by Studio Lambert – the same company behind The Traitors – featured participants competing for a significant cash prize.

However, Rise and Fall struggled with low viewer numbers since its debut in March last year, casting doubt over its future.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “There was a small chance that they might have had another stab at making Rise and Fall a hit, but in the current climate C4 can’t justify shelling out millions on a project that is unlikely to get the viewing figures.”

Channel 4 has faced financial challenges, with falling advertising revenues.

In recent months the channel has axed the civilian version of SAS Who Dares Wins, weekday favourite Steph’s Packed Lunch and also removed Hollyoaks from its main channel.

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said: “Rise and Fall was a great show that we were very proud of and attracted strong audiences, but Channel 4 is all about the new and we want to make space for the next great new reality idea.

“We would like to thank Greg and the talented team who made such a hugely fun and innovative show.”