The Big Night of Musicals 2024 line up

The line up of shows and cast performing on Big Night of Musicals 2024 tonight have been confirmed.

National Lottery Big Night of Musicals 2024, a dazzling celebration of musical theatre, is set to return to BBC One this weekend.

Big Night of Musicals 2024 lineup and cast

Here’s a list of the performances to expect:

Ben Joyce and Cory English star Back To The Future

Ivano Turco headlines a performance Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The cast for the upcoming A Chorus Line tour

Dom Simpson and Tanisha Spring feature in the West End’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Olivia Moore and Dan Patridge kick off the new Grease tour

Hadestown’s latest West End production includes a performance of Wait For Me

The London production of Guys & Dolls

Daniel Boys performs You’ll Be Back in Hamilton’s tour

Yeukayi Ushe stars as Genie in the tour of Disney’s Aladdin

A special Les Misérables performance featuring Killian Donnelly, Milan van Waardenburg, Peter Joback and Alfie Boe

Jon Robyns and Lily Kerhaos appear in Phantom Of The Opera

The West End welcomes the stars of Mrs. Doubtfire

Stage and screen icon Beverley Knight

Georgina Onuorah performs songs from The Wizard Of Oz

Jason Manford expressed his excitement about hosting the event again.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals once again. We’ve got another amazing line-up of smash hit shows for the Manchester Arena audience to enjoy. And the best thing about this show is that the tickets are free.”

The 2024 concert will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday, 27 January at 7:50 PM. Additionally, the show will be available online on BBC iPlayer and can be listened to on BBC Sounds, with highlights on BBC Radio 2.

The Big Night of Musicals 2024 was filmed at the AO Manchester on Monday, 22 January

