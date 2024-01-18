Claire Sweeney's Dancing On Ice debut 'uncertain due to injury'

Claire Sweeney reportedly faces an uncertain future on Dancing on Ice following a knee injury sustained during rehearsals.

The 52-year-old soap actress is in a race against time to recover for her scheduled debut this week.

Last weekend saw the first six celebrities take to the ice rink. This Sunday the remaining six will skate before the first elimination of the series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Claire has been training really hard, but has managed to injure herself. She’s really gutted and is following the advice to help her back on her feet.”

Claire Sweeney & Colin Grafton

In addition to the insider’s comments, a source close to the show reassured: “Claire is in great hands. ITV has medical support on site and health and safety across the board. The stars know the risks when joining the show, but they are full looked after throughout. Everyone wishes Claire a speedy recovery.”

Speaking ahead of the show, Claire ranked her skating skills a two out of ten from training.

She said: “I’ve spent years faking it from the waist up. When I was in Chicago and other shows, I’ve faked it from the waist up for years but I don’t think you can do that with skating because you’ll be on your bum.

“I can make nice shapes from the waist up but it’s the feet down. At the end of the day, if you can’t get over the fear, that’s the hard part.”

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Viewers will vote for their favourite performance while the judges will score each routine. The celeb at the bottom of the rankings will face Ricky Hatton in the skate off.

Alongside Claire, those performing this week are Adele Roberts, Ricky Norwood, Miles Nazaire, Lou Sandersand Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards.

Earlier in the series, Stephen Lustig-Webb was forced to quit after breaking his ankle.