The new series of Dancing on Ice features a stellar cast of celebrities ready to take to the ice.

Tonight the first half of this year’s twelve contestants will skate live with their professional partners.

The judging panel is graced by Olympic champions and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

The 2024 series promises exciting live performances each week, as the celebrities and their professional partners strive to win over both the judges and the public at home.

Meet those taking part below…

Who’s on Dancing On Ice tonight?

The first six couples performing tonight are…

Meet the celebs below…

Amber Davies

Amber Davies

Professional parter: Simon Sénécal

Amber says: “I didn’t think an opportunity like this would present itself, especially because I haven’t been on telly for so many years. I thought that ship had sailed. But when the producers pulled me in for a meeting, they solely recognised me as a musical theatre performer. And for me, I was like, “Oh, that’s so lovely.”

“I don’t feel like opportunities like this come around often, at my age, to learn a brand new skill from scratch. I love pushing my mind and pushing my body, and because I have trained in dancing, I was so intrigued to see if any of it’s the same. And actually, although the terminology in the language is the same, it’s not the same on ice. It’s not. I really feel like I’m learning a new skill.”

Greg Rutherford MBE

Greg Rutherford

Professional parter: Vanessa James

Greg Rutherford said: “I love the challenge and I thought, “It’s about time I do another challenge. It’s been so long now.” I loved ice skating as a kid, it was actually 25 to 30 years ago that I was skating. It was quite a long time ago. I used to love watching ice hockey. I used to be a big fan.

“We had a local team that we’d go and watch every week, so, I thought, “Why not? It’d be a brilliant challenge. It gives me a good reason to train.” I’m really looking forward to it actually.”

Hannah Spearritt

Hannah Spearritt

Professional parter: Andy Buchanan

Hannah said: “I’d auditioned for it before, a few years ago. I came out of it feeling quite positive but then I fell pregnant so that didn’t happen. I think it’s one of those things where it’s jumping into the unknown, hugely. When I auditioned for it this time there was such a positive, kind energy. When I went on the ice with Karen, she kind of sold me on it.

“I was like, “I’ve never been on the ice before, just at Christmas time, just hanging onto the rails.” Literally within the 20 minutes I was on the ice with her I felt like I learned so much. It was amazing. I thought, “Bloody hell, if I can learn and progress that much in 20 minutes, imagine what I could do with more time.”

Ricky Hatton MBE

Ricky Hatton

Professional parter: Ricky Hatton & Robin Johnstone

Ricky said: I just thought it was a new challenge for me. I’ve always liked a challenge. I mean, I’m pretty fearless. I think you have to be being a boxer, don’t you? I’ve never been shy of a challenge. It’s well-documented a few years ago, I wasn’t in a very good place. But since then everything’s moving forward and positive in my life.

“I think a few years ago, I probably wouldn’t have been in a position and I’d have said no. When it came forward this time, I jumped at the chance and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.””

Roxy Shahidi

Roxy Shahidi

Professional parter: Slyvain Longchambon

Roxy said: “There’s been a little bit of a history – I wanted to do the show nearly seven years ago. I thought it’d be fabulous, lots of sequins and big hair. At that time, I then realised I was 12 weeks pregnant which I didn’t know when I had the meeting. I had to say,”Oh, look, I’m pregnant. I don’t think it’s going to be a good idea for me.”

“And then my daughter was small and it’s a huge commitment. I’d still be working at Emmerdale, and the travel, once the live shows happen is very demanding. I just knew for a long time it wasn’t really something that would be right for me. And then this year I got the call, “Do you want to pop in?” And I was like, “Oh, do I?” I’m a little bit older now and a little bit more cautious. Karen, who’s the head coach, has just got such a wonderful calming energy on the ice. Honestly, after 10 minutes on the ice with her all my anxieties melted away. I thought, “Yeah, I want to do this.””

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas

Professional parter: Amani Fancy

Ryan says: “The week before I got the phone call my 15-year-old daughter had just out of the blue said to me “Dad will you do Dancing on Ice?” It was so random when she said it to me and I had just said “Maybe one day Scarlett”. A week later I got a phone call from my agent saying would I like to do it!

“It wasn’t even a discussion, I immediately said “I want to do it”. Of all of the shows it’s the one I’ve always wanted to do. I love skating, there’s something about it that I really enjoy. I’m so happy that I got the phone call and I’m onboard for this series.”

Dancing airs Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.