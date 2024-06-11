Cast announced for Harlan Coben’s Missing You on Netflix

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming limited thriller series Missing You on Netflix, the latest adaption of Harlan Coben’s novels.

Ashley Walters, known for his roles in Top Boy and Bulletproof, will play Josh Buchanan. James Nesbitt, who starred in Stay Close and Bloodlands, takes on the role of Calligan. Matt Jay-Willis, seen in Wolves of War and Love is Blind, will portray Darryl.

They join previously announced stars Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner and Mary Malone.

The series centres on Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh disappeared eleven years ago. She has never heard from him since. While swiping through a dating app, she suddenly sees Josh’s face, and her world is turned upside down. His reappearance forces her to revisit the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

As with previous Harlan Coben adaptations, Missing You will relocate the story from the US to the UK. Filming has started around Manchester and the North West of England.

Missing You will feature five hour-long episodes

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers for Quay Street Productions, said: “We’re delighted to have Victoria Asare-Archer adapting Harlan’s brilliant book for Netflix. Missing You is a thrilling ride with a huge heart, and we have a wonderful cast to bring it to life.”

Victoria Asare-Archer added: “Kat Donovan was a thrill to write – she’s such a brilliantly messy, complicated woman. I’m really excited that we have a hugely talented ensemble cast on board – it’s a dream! I can’t wait to see them dive into Harlan’s world.”

This new series follows the 2024 hit limited thriller Fool Me Once, also by Quay Street Productions, which starred Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage. Fool Me Once is currently ranked sixth on Netflix’s chart of its Top 10 most popular English-language shows of all time, with 94 million views since its launch in January.