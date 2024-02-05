Greg Davies returns for The Cleaner series three

Greg Davies is set to reprise his role as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, the nation’s beloved crime scene cleaner, in the eagerly anticipated third series of The Cleaner.

The new series promises an array of eventful cleaning jobs that will see Wicky, with his indispensable box of cleaning tools, tackling the gruesome aftermath of six new crimes, each bringing its unique challenges and quirky characters.

This season, audiences can look forward to Wicky’s adventures across various locations, including a lighthouse in Northern Ireland. His encounters will range from dealing with a highly pregnant woman to reuniting with a long-lost friend.

Adding to the excitement, Ruth Edwards, portrayed by Zita Sattar, will return, although Wicky finds his new domestic situation somewhat unsettling.

Greg Davies said: “I’m as pleased as can be to have Wicky mop up more gore during his next existential crisis. The Cleaner is such a pleasure to make and I can’t wait to welcome a new gang of guest characters to his bloody work place.”

The show’s executive producer Vivien Muller-Rommel added: “We are absolutely delighted to be back for a third instalment of Wicky mopping up after some larger-than-life characters. Thank you BBC and UK audiences for trusting us with another round of spills, thrills, and the occasional rogue body part.”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy commented: “The Cleaner was one of the most watched comedy shows in the UK last year, and it’s no surprise as Greg Davies is British comedy royalty and he has poured all his talent into Wicky and the series of extraordinary situations he finds himself in.

“Series three promises to bring more weird and wonderful characters onto our screens.”

Full casting for the third series to be announced soon.

The six-part series will air on BBC One and iPlayer, with past episodes currently available on catch up.