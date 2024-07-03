The much-loved detective drama, Grace, is back for its fourth series.

Starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, this series continues to adapt the best-selling novels by Peter James.

Set in the picturesque city of Brighton, the new series comprises four feature-length films.

ITV has confirmed the series will be released as part of its summer schedule from July – September.

Grace. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson. Copyright ITV

Joining John Simm are familiar faces: Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey, Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl, and Sam Hoare as ACC Cassian Pewe.

Renowned actor Robert Glenister also joins the cast.

The first film, Dead Man’s Time, follows Grace and Branson as they investigate a violent robbery at a Brighton home.

As they dig deeper, they uncover a web of ancient grudges leading them through the dark world of Brighton antiques.

In the second film, Want You Dead, an unidentified victim is found in mysterious circumstances, prompting more questions than answers.

Grace faces another twist when a second victim appears in central Brighton under similar conditions.

The third episode, You Are Dead, sees Grace and Branson tackling a high-profile case involving skeletal remains found in central Brighton and a daylight kidnapping.

Grace suspects the victim’s fiancé might be hiding the truth.

The series concludes with Love You Dead, where a known burglar is found dead in his car.

While the victim’s wife insists he had changed his ways, evidence suggests otherwise.

As Grace investigates, a call from a US contact reveals a potential Mafia connection and a woman in Brighton who may be in danger.

Grace races to find her, knowing he’s not the only one searching.