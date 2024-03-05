Gary Goldsmith asked about Meghan Markle on Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith opens up about his royal connections on Celebrity Big Brother tonight.

In the first highlights show of the series, Gary chats with Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne about the royal family.

Louis asks: “Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?”

Gary replies: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

He adds: “They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

Gary then admits: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

Gary confesses he thinks Will and Kate are both the “The saviour of the royal family”

Louis presses: “I have to ask you, have you met Meghan Markle?”

But what will Gary have to say?

Meanwhile, Sharon opens up about her life in LA and reveals she is going to be moving back to the UK from April, admitting “I miss it here, very very much.”

She shares: “I first moved to America in 75. And I stayed. Even though Ozzy’s from England we met over there.”

Chatting with Marisha Wallace, the stage star remarks: “You have been together so long.”

Sharon agrees: “Forever, a lifetime.”

Marisha asks: “What is it like to be with someone for that long, I can’t even imagine”

Sharon answers: “It just becomes the most natural thing.”

Marisha responds: “That’s real love”

Asking how he is, Sharon admits: “He’s doing ok, it’s hard for him but he’s doing ok.” Adding “He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.