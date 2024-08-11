After two years of hard work, Freddie Flintoff is back with a new four-part series that follows the most unlikely cricket tour you’ve ever seen.

Advertisements

And it almost didn’t happen.

Freddie, who transformed a cricket club and the lives of a group of teenagers in his hometown of Preston, is taking his team on an ambitious journey to India, one of the world’s biggest cricketing nations.

In 2022, Freddie had the wild idea to take his newly formed team to India to compete, and after a long wait, the journey is finally coming to our screens.

Get ready to watch Freddie and the boys as they take on the challenge of a lifetime in Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams On Tour, airing this summer on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 13 August.