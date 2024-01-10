First look: David Mitchell stars in new BBC comedy Ludwig

Production has started on David Mitchell’s BBC One new detective comedy series Ludwig.

In the six-episode series, John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor (portrayed by David Mitchell) adopts his missing identical twin James’ identity to solve his mysterious disappearance.

John, a recluse who designs puzzles under the alias ‘Ludwig’, steps into the challenging role of his brother, a successful Detective Chief Inspector in Cambridge. The series follows John’s venture into his brother’s complex world, testing his skills in solving the most personal case of his life.

Anna Maxwell Martin joins the cast as Lucy Betts-Taylor, John’s sister-in-law and James’ wife.

David Mitchell said: “I’m delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents. Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder.”

Also joining the cast are Dipo Ola (Landscapers, We Hunt Together), Gerran Howell (Catch-22, Suspicion), Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point, Big Boys), Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers, Maternal) and Dorothy Atkinson (Mum, The Gold).

A release date is to be announced.