First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 9 (11 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Omar and Mimii’s surprise partner steals ignite drama and tension in the Villa.

Omar and Mimii shock the other Islanders by deciding to steal partners. They stand at the Firepit, ready to reveal their choices. Mimii explains her decision by saying it doesn’t mean things are closed off.

Omar, having recently joined the Villa, must choose between Patsy and Uma. He feels a stronger connection with a girl who has shown great bubbly energy. As their choices are revealed, one Islander storms off from the Firepit.

The Islanders face a new challenge called “On Job”. The girls, dressed as sexy CEOs, receive a text prompting them to work hard and play harder. Each girl selects a green folder with a sex position to perform and a red folder with a negative statement to match with a boy.

The challenge involves spilling tea on the boys after reading the negative statements. Ronnie becomes a popular target, receiving multiple red folders for various infractions, including flirting with Harriett in front of Jess.

Harriett confides in Patsy about the mixed signals she gets from Ronnie. Despite being coupled up with both her and Jess, Ronnie has taken her to the Hideaway and expressed interest. Harriett struggles to decide whether to follow her heart or her head, questioning Ronnie’s intentions and actions.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.