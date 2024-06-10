First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 8 (10 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Ronnie takes Harriett to the Hideaway, Samantha seeks reassurance from Joey and a dramatic text summons the Islanders to the Firepit.

Harriett & Ronnie Samantha & Joey Ronnie Munveer, Patsy, Joey, Samantha, Ciaran, Nicole, Ronnie, Jess, Ayo, Uma, Sean, Harriett, Omar & Mimii Jess & Patsy Jess Joey & Samantha Uma, Jess, Patsy, Samantha, Joey, Nicole & Munveer Harriett Harriett Harriett & Ronnie Hariett Mimii, Jess, Nicole & Uma

Ronnie, keeping his options open after kissing both Jess and Harriett during a game of dares, takes Harriett to the Hideaway Retreat for a chat. Jess, observing from a distance, expresses concern about Ronnie’s intentions.

In their private conversation, Ronnie acknowledges his coupling with Jess but reveals his interest in getting to know Harriett better. Harriett admits her attraction to Ronnie, sparking speculation about whether they will kiss again.

Elsewhere, Samantha seeks clarity on her relationship with Joey. She expresses concerns about other girls’ interest in Joey due to his fame. Joey reassures Samantha that he values genuine connections and is not interested in someone solely because of his celebrity status. Samantha questions if Joey doubts her intentions, leaving their relationship uncertain.

As the evening progresses, the villa receives a text instructing all Islanders to gather around the Firepit. The message hints at an important announcement, leaving everyone anxious about what the rest of the evening holds.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.