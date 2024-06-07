TellyMix

First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 5 (7 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Ciaran’s confession about Nicole shocks Harriett, causing tension among the girls, while Uma’s recoupling decision leaves one girl single.

Harriett is uncertain about her relationship with Ciaran. Talking to Joey, she expresses confusion over his feelings. Joey suggests Ciaran likes Nicole, citing instances where Ciaran chanted Nicole’s name.

When confronted, Ciaran admits his interest in Nicole, causing tension. Harriett feels disrespected and vents her frustration to her friends, leading to a heated confrontation with Ciaran.

Harriett’s reaction divides the villa’s girls. Jess and Samantha comfort her, criticising those who encouraged her outburst.

The next morning, Harriett discusses Jess’s comments with Patsy, causing further friction. Jess and Patsy argue over loyalty and friendship, with Harriett acknowledging the complexity of the situation.

Sean expresses his feelings for Harriett, comparing her to a mermaid needing rescue. Despite his efforts to cheer her up, Harriett seems more interested in Ronnie, raising questions about Ronnie’s feelings towards her.

Later, Uma announces a recoupling, where boys will choose their partners. As the newest arrival, Uma picks first, setting off a series of choices that will leave one girl single.

The single girl then receives an unexpected text, hinting at further developments.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

