First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 31 (3 July)

By Josh Darvill Published

On tonight’s show, Matilda receives a shocking text while Sean considers switching beds with Diamanté.

Lucy and Wil
Moziah and Grace
Hugo and Matilda
The girls
Grace
Diamente and Sean
Blade, Moziah
Ayo
Sean gets to know Diamanté better and hints at regretting not choosing her over Ruby. Diamanté teases it’s not too late, and Sean suggests a potential bed switch, leaving Ruby’s reaction uncertain.

Wil and Lucy grow closer during a private chat in the hideaway, feeling a natural connection. This raises questions about what it means for Uma.

Moziah confronts Blade for interrupting his chat with Grace, who feels torn between them. Jessy suggests a kiss with Moziah to help her decide. As Grace and Moziah head to the bedroom, Blade wonders about their conversation.

Matilda and Hugo discuss their attraction, with Hugo revealing he’s open to getting to know others despite his connection with Jess. Matilda admits she fancies Hugo, and he reciprocates. How will Jess react?

Later, Matilda receives a surprise text that shocks the Villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

