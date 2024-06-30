First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 28 (30 June)

Advertisements

On tonight’s show, Harriett and Ciaran’s tension escalates while Joey pursues Jessy.

The villa is reeling from the unexpected departure of Ronnie and Harriett, while Grace and Konnor remain after being saved by the public.

Joey seizes the moment to pull Grace aside for a conversation. Expressing his relief that Grace is still in the villa, Joey admits he would have been upset if she had left before they had a chance to talk.

Joey and Grace

Despite his declarations of care, Grace confronts Joey about his inconsistent actions, particularly his recent behaviour with Jessy, highlighting the disconnect between his words and actions.

Meanwhile, Jessy confides in Jess about her doubts regarding Joey’s faithfulness, suspecting he might repeat his behaviour with her. Elsewhere, Trey attempts to impress Jess by making her breakfast, but Grace senses Jess’s uncertainty and asks if she’s getting “the ick,” to which Jess reluctantly admits her mixed feelings.

The girls receive a text inviting them out for cocktails, much to the boys’ chagrin. The outing serves as a chance for the girls to bond and air grievances, with Jessy confronting Grace about her lack of warmth.

The tension escalates when a second text invites the girls to Casa Amor, promising six new boys eager to meet them. Despite some initial reluctance, the girls embrace the opportunity for adventure.

At Casa Amor, new boys Blade, Joel, Jake, Lionel, Moziah, and Hugo make their entrance. Blade quickly stirs the pot during a game of truth or dare by choosing to kiss Grace, Uma, and Matilda, while Hugo expresses his excitement to meet Jess. The atmosphere intensifies when Blade hints that some boys back at the main villa might be tempted, sowing seeds of doubt among the girls.

The girls head to Casa Amor

Back at the main villa, the boys receive a text informing them of the girls’ extended absence, prompting Joey and Ayo to speculate on their reactions. The episode closes with the boys pondering how to occupy their time and dealing with their own uncertainties.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.