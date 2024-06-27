First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 25 (27 June)

Advertisements

On tonight’s show, Harriett and Ciaran’s tension escalates while Joey pursues Jessy.

Harriett and Ciaran’s garden game tensions flare up in tonight’s Love Island episode.

Harriett is left in tears after Ciaran insinuates she’s never been anyone’s first choice. Matilda and Grace offer her support, while Ciaran remains unapologetic.

Later, Joey pulls Jessy for a chat, discussing their potential connection despite Joey’s bond with Grace.

Grace confronts Joey, feeling uneasy about his interest in Jessy.

Meanwhile, the villa gears up for a surprise VIP performance by hip hop superstar Eve, who energizes the Islanders with her hit songs and an unforgettable night.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.