First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 23 (25 June)

On tonight’s show, Grace confronts Konnor over his recoupling choice while the Heart Rate Challenge returns.

Grace is left shocked after Konnor’s surprise decision to couple with her, separating her from Joey. During their chat, Konnor explains he felt no one was fully committed, questioning if her relationship with Joey is more than a fleeting holiday romance. Grace is left to reconsider her feelings and future in the Villa.

Jess and Harriett discuss a recent misunderstanding. Jess clarifies her intentions, stressing the need for self-interest in the Villa. She advises Harriett to be cautious and ensure any potential partner puts in the effort to win her over. Harriett reflects on Jess’s advice.

The Heart Rate Challenge returns, with boys and girls competing to raise pulses through provocative performances. Islanders don themed costumes, creating an electric atmosphere. The challenge concludes with a surprising twist, leaving everyone eager for the results.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.