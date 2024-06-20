First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 18 (20 June)

Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, the new arrivals stir up drama with dates and dares.

Konnor and Matilda surprise the Villa by arranging three-course dates. Konnor chooses Grace, Nicole, and Mimii for his courses, while Matilda selects Omar, Sean, and Wil.

A sweet connection seems to form between Matilda and Sean over a telepathic watermelon slice guess.

As night falls, the Islanders play ‘suck and blow’, a daring game involving passing cards with their mouths. Dares include kissing the Islander you fancy and predicting which couples won’t last. Tensions rise as home truths are revealed and relationships are tested.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.