TellyMix

First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 18 (20 June)

By Josh Darvill Published
Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, the new arrivals stir up drama with dates and dares.

Jess, Knnor, Mimii
Jess, Knnor, Mimii
The new Islanders date
The new Islanders date
The Islanders
The Islanders
Wil
Wil
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
Sean and Matilda
Sean and Matilda
Sean and Matilda
Sean and Matilda
The Islanders
The Islanders
Wil and Matilda
Wil and Matilda
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
Konnor and Grace
Konnor and Grace
The Islanders
The Islanders
Ronnie and Matilda
Ronnie and Matilda
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
The Islanders
Omar and Matilda
Omar and Matilda
Grace
Grace
Konnor
Konnor
Ciaran
Ciaran

Konnor and Matilda surprise the Villa by arranging three-course dates. Konnor chooses Grace, Nicole, and Mimii for his courses, while Matilda selects Omar, Sean, and Wil.

A sweet connection seems to form between Matilda and Sean over a telepathic watermelon slice guess.

As night falls, the Islanders play ‘suck and blow’, a daring game involving passing cards with their mouths. Dares include kissing the Islander you fancy and predicting which couples won’t last. Tensions rise as home truths are revealed and relationships are tested.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

More on:

popular now

must read

latest news