First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 11 (13 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, a love triangle stirs tension in the villa, while a surprise recoupling text shocks the Islanders.

The love triangle involving Ronnie, Jess, and Harriett continues to create tension. Jess, feeling uncertain about her standing with Ronnie, confides in Nicole and Samantha, expressing her frustration. She feels Ronnie is not fully committed to her and considers distancing herself from him. Samantha advises her not to give up on Ronnie or back down to Harriett.

Later, Harriett and Jess have a heated exchange about their situation. Jess asserts she is done with the triangle, while Harriett seems surprised by Jess’s stance.

The next day, Samantha and Joey receive a text inviting them on their first date. They enjoy drinks on a rooftop with a scenic view of Mallorca. Joey impresses Samantha with his Spanish and asks if she would consider living in Essex, to which she agrees.

After Samantha and Joey return from their date, Nicole receives a text announcing a recoupling event where the girls will choose which boy they want to pair with. The news surprises everyone, particularly Harriett.

