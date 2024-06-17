The BBC has dropped an exciting first look at the upcoming comedy drama Spent.

Watch a first look clip below…

The show is created by and stars Michelle De Swarte, known for her roles in The Baby and The Duchess, and is set to premiere this summer on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The series draws inspiration from Michelle’s own experiences in the modelling world.

She plays Mia, a former catwalk queen whose life has hit the skids. Her career is over, she’s broke, and she’s homeless.

Despite her humble roots, Mia got used to the high life, but now she’s struggling to cope. Her high-class habits don’t help when you’re nearly 40 and couch-surfing.

Mia’s not ready to face reality or admit her downfall.

Joining Michelle in the cast are Juliette Cowan, Amanda Wilkin, Matt King, Jamali Maddix, Karl Collins, Eleanor Nawal, and Rachel Ofori.

Spent, consisting of six 30-minute episodes, is a Various Artists Ltd production for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.