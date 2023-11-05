Best gift ideas for the Strictly Come Dancing fan in your life

With the Christmas 2023 countdown in full swing, are you wondering what to present to the Strictly superfan who can recount each Paso Doble and Jive with expert precision?

Fear not! We have choreographed a list that will twirl them right into the festive spirit faster than a Viennese Waltz.

From glittering merchandise that will have them shining brighter than the Glitterball Trophy to experiences that will sweep them off their feet, our carefully curated selection of Strictly Come Dancing gift ideas is as perfect as a 10 from all the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing live tour tickets The always popular arena show will feature celebrities and professional dancers from the current line up of the TV show performing together with the Strictly Live Band. Directing the Strictly Live Tour is Craig Revel Horwood, who will once again be creating a dance extravaganza like no other, as well as appearing on the panel with Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas View dates and book tickets

Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2024 Featuring exclusive interviews with the celebs, judges, presenters and pro dancers, fun quizzes to test your ballroom knowledge and behind-the-scenes features to give you a glimpse into the glitz and glamour, this is your perfect partner for all things Strictly Buy now

Visit to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom with Afternoon Tea Visit the iconic ballroom where the Strictly Come Dancing stars and professionals love to perform! Prepare to be lost in a world of elegant charm and refined beauty with a Visit to The Blackpool Ballroom with Afternoon Tea for Two. More info and tickets

Strictly Come Dancing professionals tour tickets Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour is back for 2024. It will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets. View dates and book tickets

Personalised head judge mug Unique design inspired by the iconic Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball and score paddles. Including your favourite Judges and the presenters under the famous glitter ball. Customise and order now

An Evening with Anton du Beke tour tickets The two-hour live stage show will see Anton joined by special guest singer, Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and one of his professional dance partners who will create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter. View dates and book tickets

Craig Revel Horwood's Ballroom Dancing guide Craig Revel Horwood's Ballroom Dancing gives you the confidence you need to take your first steps on the dancefloor. It even includes style tips from the style guru, the late great Len Goodman, to give you that professional look. Buy now

The Strictly Come Dancing board game Journey through training answering trivia questions, taking challenges and performing mini dance-offs, trying to win as many votes as possible. Suitable for 3-6 players for age 8 years and above. Buy now

Johannes Radebe's menoir Champion dancer and Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe has captured our hearts with his mesmerising talent, bringing joy to millions of fans and wowing the most critical of judges. He is loved not only for his dancing, but for his beautiful, infectious spirit and energy. Buy now

Giovanni Pernice Let Me Entertain You tickets The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner is back with brand new show Let Me Entertain You. Giovanni will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience. View dates and book tickets

Strictly Come Dancing: The Most Glorious Collection DVD Featuring six FAB-U-LOUS feature-length DVDs, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of your favourite dances throughout the years, as well as a unique look behind the scenes. From Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse’s jaw-dropping Samba to Anne Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke’s Rumba and everything in between, this collection takes viewers on a tour of the show’s very best and most memorable dances. Buy now

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington tour tickets Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are heading out on a new UK tour in 2024! In Behind The Magic, Nadiya and Kai, along with their exceptional ensemble of vocalists and dancers, offer fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain, revealing the intricate process that creates ‘the magic.’ View dates and book tickets

Murder on the Dance Floor by Shirley Ballas The debut novel from Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas! Behind the sequins and the sparkles, the competition is about to turn deadly... Buy now

Motsi Mabuse's memoir Before taking Strictly Come Dancing by storm, Motsi Mabuse worked her way up to becoming one of the top professional dancers worldwide and was crowned the Latin dance champion. From the moment she fell in love with the glitterball world as a young child watching a dance tournament, she knew that dancing was her destiny. Buy now

Get ready to earn a standing ovation for your impeccable taste and thoughtfulness this Yuletide season. Let’s waltz through the perfect presents that are guaranteed to make this Christmas ‘Strictly’ the best one yet!