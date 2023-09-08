Craig Revel Horwood Cinderella panto tickets at Woking's New Victoria Theatre

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will appear in Cinderella at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre this winter.

The festive panto runs from 8 December 2023 through to 7 January 2023 – you can book tickets online now here.

Strictly star Craig will lead the cast of the production as the Wicked Stepmother.

Book Cinderella at New Wimbledon Theatre »

Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince Charming. The clock is ticking, so book your tickets today!

Also on the cast for the panto are comedian and magician extraordinaire Pete Firman as Buttons, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and Olivier-nominated actress Alison Jiear as the Fairy Godmothe and theatre star Daniel Norford as Dandini.

Cinderella tells the story of a young orphaned girl who is put to work by her evil step mother and bullied by her two step-sisters, until a chance encounter with her Fairy Godmother changes everything.