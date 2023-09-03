Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke stars in Peter Pan at New Victoria Theatre this Christmas.

The festive panto runs from 8 December 2023 – 7 January – you can book tickets online now here.

Former pro dancer turned Strictly judge Anton will be joined on the cast by comedian Paul Chuckle.

Book The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at New Victoria Theatre »

Join Peter Pan and the characters you know and love this Christmas in this swashbuckling adventure. This family treat will include all your favourites including Tinker Bell, Wendy and John and Michael Darling. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

Anton said: “I’ve had so much fun in pantoland the last couple of years that I can’t wait to come to Woking this year as Smee in Peter Pan. See you all there!”

Peter Pan is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer. Michael Harrison, Chief Executive said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome the ever so talented Anton Du Beke to our Woking production of Peter Pan.

“Anton’s showmanship, talent and personality have rightly earned him legions of fans, who I know are going to love seeing him team up with Peter Pan and take on the mighty Captain Hook in is this ultimate panto adventure for all the family!”

JJ Almond, Theatre Director at New Victoria Theatre in Woking added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Anton Du Beke to Woking this Christmas. He is a firm favourite with our audiences, I have no doubt he’ll have the whole family hooked in this year’s pantomime.”