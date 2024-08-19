By Published August 19, 2024, at 1:39 AM

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has finally spoken out about the tension with Strictly star Layton Williams, months after their awkward clash on live TV.

The Love Island alum labelled Layton as “nasty” for the remarks he made on Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live, shortly after her eviction from the Big Brother house.

Layton, who was a panellist on the show, dismissed her claims that she was poorly edited, saying, “don’t blame the edit,” when she was booed by the audience.

Reflecting on the incident during a recent episode of Rylan Clark’s How To Be In The Spotlight podcast, Ekin-Su admitted that the experience was deeply uncomfortable.

Rylan, a former host of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, confessed that even he found the exchange difficult to watch.

Ekin-Su expressed her regret at not standing up for herself during the encounter.

“When I look back, I wonder why I didn’t say something,” she admitted.

She added that she initially had a positive opinion of Layton, especially after watching him on Strictly, but that all changed after the incident.

Ekin-Su shared: “All my opinions on him changed after that, and I thought, ‘what a horrible … weren’t you bullied on Strictly as well?’

“What a nasty thing to do to someone.

Ekin-Su also touched on the emotional toll of her exit, revealing how it brought back painful memories of being bullied as a child.

“It felt like every bully from my past was in that audience, cheering it on because I had left,” she shared.

“I felt like I had failed, like maybe I was worth the bullying. I was shaking inside.”