Dune: Prophecy coming to Sky and NOW in 2024

Sky has dropped exciting news for sci-fi fans: Dune: Prophecy is coming exclusively to Sky and NOW before the end of 2024.

The second teaser trailer for this much-anticipated drama series is out, and it promises a thrilling ride.

This epic six-episode season stars Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Emily Watson, along with Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, and Mark Strong.

Set in the expansive universe of Dune, created by the acclaimed author Frank Herbert, Dune: Prophecy takes us back 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides.

The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight to safeguard humanity’s future and establish the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

It’s inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The star-studded cast also includes Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.