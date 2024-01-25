Kimai lab grown jewellery as seen on Dragons' Den

Ethical jewellery company Kimai was one of the pitches on the latest episode of Dragons’ Den – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Best friends Jessica Warch and Sidney Neuhaus pitched Kimai to the Dragons, hoping for investment. If you liked the pitch, you can find out more about their products online here now.

The company uses lab grown diamonds instead of ones that have been mined, as well as and recycled products.

Jessica and Sidney, originally from Antwerp in Belgium, moved to London in 2012 and launched the business six years later.

Jessica previously shared: “In autumn 2017, we went to visit our families and happened to speak to a local jeweller, who was complaining about the rise in ‘lab diamonds’ — gems made using carbon exposed to high heat. At the time, this concept was still new.

“This was our lightbulb moment. We had been looking for a way to make the industry we loved more ethical and relevant for our generation, and we’d found it.”

