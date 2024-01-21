Meet the Dancing On Ice contestant Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders is one of this year’s Dancing On Ice contestants, known for her work as a stand-up comedian, writer and actress.

Born in Kent, she had an early start in life, moving out at the age of 15.

Before stepping into the limelight of comedy, Lou worked in various administrative roles, including as an executive PA and a complaints handler at Ofcom. Her comedic journey began with classes from Logan Murray and writing a comedic blog about The Apprentice.

Lou’ career in comedy truly took off with her live performances. She is a regular on both UK and international stages. In 2018, her show Shame Pig was a joint winner of the Comedians’ Choice Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and she continued to impress with her 2019 show Say Hello to Your New Step Mummy.

Her television appearances further catapulted her into the public eye. She won the eighth series of Taskmaster in 2019 and has been a familiar face on shows like QI, Would I Lie to You?, and Live at the Apollo. Lou also made her mark in acting, appearing in sitcoms such as Aisling Bea’s This Way Up and Karl Pilkington’s Sick of It.

In addition to performing, the comedian has a flair for writing. She wrote and starred in Elderflower, alongside Sheila Reid and Tom Rosenthal, and has contributed to shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock the Week. Her versatility extends to radio, where she has been a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The Unbelievable Truth and guest-hosted the Elis and John Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In 2020, Lou launched her podcast Cuddle Club, adding yet another dimension to her expanding portfolio. She joined the cast of the Dave comedy panel show Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable in 2021 and hosted Taskmaster: The People’s Podcast until 2023.

Adding to her diverse career, Lou is set to appear as a contestant on the sixteenth series of Dancing on Ice in 2024, paired with Brendyn Hatfield, showcasing her willingness to embrace new challenges and diverse forms of entertainment.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX