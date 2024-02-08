Dead Hot release date and trailer revealed for Prime Video series

Prime Video has announced the much-anticipated launch of its new UK Original series, Dead Hot, along with the official trailer.

Dead Hot release date

The comedy-thriller series is set to premiere on 1 March 2024, making all six episodes available to audiences in the UK and Ireland.

Created and penned by Charlotte Coben, (The Stranger, Stay Close, Shelter,Fool Me Once) and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Nolly, Happy Valley Stay Close), Dead Hot is poised to be a standout addition to Prime Video’s roster.

Set against the backdrop of Liverpool, Dead Hot delves into a riveting narrative that explores themes of family, class, love, trauma, and identity.

Who’s on the cast?

The series follows protagonists Elliot and Jess, played by Bilal Hasna and BAFTA-nominated Vivian Oparah, respectively, as they navigate the complexities of their mid-twenties.

The stellar cast also includes Penelope Wilton as Francine, Elliot’s wealthy and traditional grandmother, and Peter Serafinowicz as Detective Chief Inspector Danny.

The plot of Dead Hot

The plot centers around best friends Elliot and Jess, who are united by the grief of losing Peter, Elliot’s first love and Jess’ twin brother, under mysterious circumstances five years prior.

Their quest for closure leads them into a hedonistic lifestyle, numbing their grief with partying while holding onto the hope of uncovering the truth about Peter’s disappearance.

The arrival of new characters with dark secrets thrusts them into a quest for answers, challenging their perceptions of love and trust.

Supporting roles are filled by talents such as Rosie Cavaliero, Rebekah Murrell, Alan Turkington, Brandon Fellows, and emerging star Marcus Hodson.

Produced by Quay Street Productions, a part of ITV Studios, and filmed in Liverpool and North West England, Dead Hot is a testament to the rich storytelling and production talent present in the region.

Dead Hot is part of Prime Video’s expanding UK and Ireland Original slate, which includes a diverse range of series and movies set to launch throughout 2024.